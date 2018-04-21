No. 1 Long Beach State headed to Big West Championship

Three methodical steps, a jump and a thunderous swing of the right arm unleashed a 65 mph rocket serve from Long Beach State junior outside hitter TJ DeFalco, leaving opposing libero Emmett Enriques stuck like a deer in headlights as the ball would bite him in the shoulder and shoot into the crowd for a service ace. DeFalco would end the night with a match high four service aces to go along with his nine kills, three digs and two blocks.

Serving would be the story of the night as the No. 1 seeded Long Beach team would completely dominate the match from behind the service line, racking up 10 aces as a team en route to a semifinal sweep of the No. 4 seeded Cal State Northridge on Friday.

“I think we were able to simplify things with our serve,” junior setter Josh Tuaniga said. Tuaniga would finish the night with 27 assists, three digs, two service aces and a block.

The two teams played an electric first set, which featured 15 different ties.

“I thought it was very typical of a tournament game,” Long Beach head coach Alan Knipe said. “In the sense that both teams came fired up to play. I thought Northridge did a good job of bringing energy with their serve.”

The 49ers would make a push late in the first set and finish off the Matadors, thanks in part to five kills from junior outside hitter Kyle Ensing and senior outside hitter Bjarne Huus. Ensing would finish the night with 10 kills, two digs, two blocks and two service aces. Huus added eight kills, five digs and two blocks.

After a thrilling first set Long Beach would completely throttle Northridge for the remaining two matches and finish the match 25-23 25-13 25-17.

“I really think that Long Beach served well in set one and then in sets two and three they really dialed it up,” Northridge head coach Jeff Campbell said. “They had some serves that were just outstanding. We haven’t seen many players serve the way they served tonight.”

The win sets up a much anticipated rematch against Hawaii Saturday night, the team that shattered Long Beach’s dreams of a perfect season April 14.

“I think it will be very good for us to get a chance to play them again,” said Huus. “We knew we left something on the table over there with what we could control. I think the people that come to the Pyramid tomorrow are in for a good match.”

The inaugural Big West Tournament wraps up tomorrow as the No. 1 seed Long Beach State faces off against the No. 2 seed Hawaii at 7 p.m. inside the Walter Pyramid.