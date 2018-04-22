1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

No. 1 Long Beach State sweeps No. 6 Hawaii for Big West Conference title

The 49ers won six of the six sets they played in the tournament to capture the new conference championship.

Zackery Handy, Staff WriterApril 22, 2018Leave a Comment

The Long Beach State men's volleyball team bet Hawai'i in straight sets to win the first Big West Conference tournament at the Walter Pyramid Saturday.

In what can only be described as redemption, the No. 1 seed Long Beach State men’s volleyball team dismantled the No. 2 seed University of Hawaii Saturday in the Big West tournament championship, pleasing 2,325 fans at the Walter Pyramid.

Exactly one week after suffering a brutal five-set loss in a thriller at the Stan Sheriff center in Hawaii, Long Beach swept Hawaii in three sets 25-23 25-14 25-19 to take the inaugural Big West tournament championship.

The match began with a bang as both teams battled through five ties in the first set.

“It was a very typical start to a playoff or championship-level match where it was close in the first set,” Long Beach head coach Alan Knipe said.

The two teams competed late into the first set before a key kill and block by junior middle blocker Nick Amado that solidified the opening game.

“[Amado] is such an extrovert,” Knipe said. “Everything is so positive with him. His play has been really consistent, especially over the last half of the season.”

Amado finished the night with a match-high seven blocks to go along with his four kills.

The 49ers completely handled the Rainbow Warriors for the rest of the match taking 10-point leads in each of the next two sets. The turning point in the match came when junior outside hitter TJ DeFalco rattled off three straight points, including back-to-back aces, stretching the lead to 19-8 in the second set.

“I was a little concerned in warm ups given the travel we have had,” Hawaii head coach Charlie Wade said. “In warm ups it seemed like we had heavy legs. It was not a big difference…overall [the 49ers] were better than us tonight.”

Long Beach could not be stopped and was lead by junior setter Josh Tuaniga. He finished the match with 32 assists, three service aces and a kill en route to earning tournament MVP.

“I was able to lean on my boys a lot for some mistakes I was making early,” Tuaniga said. “I was super stoked. That trophy is not just for me but for my boys.”

For the second night in a row, Long Beach dominated its opponent from behind the service line, racking up 10 aces as a team. DeFalco led all players in the match with four. His second ace of the night moved him into fourth on the all-time aces list at Long Beach State with 124. He ended the night with eight kills, four blocks, four service aces and three digs.

The 49ers implored a balanced offensive attack, spreading kills across the board.

“One of the main things is confidence, confidence in my boys,” Tuaniga said. “It’s one thing that radiates from guys like Bjarn [Huus], Simon [Anderson], or Nick [Amado] who don’t always get those double digit kills like TJ [DeFalco] or Kyle [Ensing], they radiate that confidence.”

Next for Long Beach is an inevitable first round bye in the NCAA tournament. The tournament will be played at UCLA in the Pauley Pavilion May 3-5 and the schedule will be set after the selection show Sunday. The 49ers will look to cap an impressive season with a run at a national championship.

