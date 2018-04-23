1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Long Beach State loses men’s basketball associate coach Rod Palmer

After 11 years at Long Beach, Palmer will serve as an assistant coach for San Diego State.

Kevin Colindres, Assistant Sports EditorApril 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Rod Palmer will serve as an assistant coach for San Diego State. Courtesy of LBSU Athletics

Courtesy of LBSU Athletics

Long Beach State men’s basketball associate head coach Rod Palmer will be leaving the team for an assistant coaching position at San Diego State. The announcement came through the SDSU Athletics page Monday afternoon.

Palmer served as an assistant coach under head coach Dan Monson for seven years, and was promoted to associate for his final four seasons.

“I can’t give enough thanks to Coach [Brian] Dutcher and the rest of the staff for opening up their arms and welcoming me into the family,” Palmer told SDSU Athletics. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Long Beach will be losing an associate coach well-known for West Coast recruiting and being an excellent on-floor coach.

In his tenure, Palmer helped recruit two NBA-caliber players, James Ennis and Casper Ware to Long Beach State. He has also brought in three Big West players of the year and 14 first team all-conference players.

While San Diego State and Long Beach State do not share the same conference, Long Beach will lose an integral part to its local recruitment process.

It is unsure if current assistant Myke Scholl will be promoted to the associate position, but Long Beach will have to move fast before recruiting season comes to an end.

