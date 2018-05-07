LBSU soccer gets two recruits invited to U.S. U-18 women’s national team camp

Some soccer players dream of playing for their country’s national team. The Long Beach State soccer team landed two recruits who are one step closer to that reality, and have been invited to the U.S. U-18 women’s national team camp. On Monday, Sierra Castles and Elysia Laramie were invited to the training camp session at Elite Athletic Training Center in Chula Vista, from May 5-12.

The U-18 women’s national team camp invited soccer players who are under the age of 18 to its camp to train. There are a total of 24 players who have been invited to the camp. The U-18 camp is compiled by 10 college players and 14 youth club players.

Both recruits signed their National Letter of intent to play for the Long Beach State soccer team in February.

Castles played the forward and midfield position for Beach WPSL of the Women’s Premier Soccer League in 2016 and 2017. Long Beach head coach Mauricio Ingrassia is the current head coach of Beach WPSL, and he gave her the connection to him early on. Castles attends El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California but doesn’t participate in high school soccer. She ran three years of track and played two seasons of basketball.

“I first found Sierra as a 12-year-old playing on a boys team in Maui, of all places,” Ingrassia told LBSU Athletics. “She moved to the mainland to challenge herself as a player and we are thrilled to have her with us in the black and gold. She can play a variety of positions, has explosive speed, and a good feel for the game. Sierra will be a big contributor for our program.”

Laramie plays defender and forward at Simi Valley High School, where she scored 15 goals with 13 assists in 24 games during her junior season.

“Elysia was recruited as a defender, but she is having a breakout senior club season as a forward, scoring at a torrid pace,” Ingrassia said. “The national staff is demanding that she play forward as she has impressed with her physical power, overall speed, and finishing touch. She is a tremendous athlete, and I can see her in either position as an impact player for us.”

The upcoming season for the 49ers looks to be promising as Long Beach will look to try to make the NCAA Tournament since 2016, after the team’s 9-6-3 record last season.