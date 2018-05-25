1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Track and Field dominates in NCAA West Preliminaries

Two athletes secured spots in the NCAA championship after placing top ten in the long jump.

Kevin Colindres, Sports Editor May 25, 2018

Jason Smith and Sal Nassar placed in fourth and ninth respectively, with scores of 7.77 meters and 7.70 meters. Both will represent Long Beach State at the NCAA Championship June 6-9.

Long Beach State Track and Field came out with a big statement Thursday, earning two spots in the National Championship meet on the very first day of the NCAA West Preliminaries.

Jason Smith and Sal Nassar will move on to the NCAA championship meet in Eugene, Oregon after placing with the top 10 in the long jump Thursday.

The first day of the NCAA West Preliminaries saw Smith and Nassar place in fourth and ninth respectively, with scores of 7.77 meters and 7.70 meters.

Smith received the Big West Field Athlete of the Year award earlier this year, and proved to be one of the top athletes in the west.

Big West Freshman of the Year Shalee Reynolds moved on to the quarterfinals in the 400 meter hurdles, finishing in third place in her heat to be one of the 24 runners moving on to the second day of competition.

Long Beach will have four student-athletes returning to action Friday with, Josh Carr competing in his second event, the men’s discus, while CourtneDavis and Ashleigh Chambers will both run in the first round of the 200 meter dash.

You can find live results via the NCAA at https://www.ncaa.com/sites/default/files/external/track-field/results/d1/outdoor18/West/index.htm.

