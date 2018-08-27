1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

Alexandra Apatiga, Multimedia Managing EditorAugust 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Among+the+many+attempts+to+score%2C+Kayla+Cannon+meet+the+goal+keeper+head+on+in+her+effort+to+score.+The+49ers+won+Sunday%27s+game+1-0%2C+when+Dana+Fujikuni+scored+the+winning+goal.+
Among the many attempts to score, Kayla Cannon meet the goal keeper head on in her effort to score. The 49ers won Sunday's game 1-0, when Dana Fujikuni scored the winning goal.

Among the many attempts to score, Kayla Cannon meet the goal keeper head on in her effort to score. The 49ers won Sunday's game 1-0, when Dana Fujikuni scored the winning goal.

Alexandra Apatiga | Daily 49er

Alexandra Apatiga | Daily 49er

Among the many attempts to score, Kayla Cannon meet the goal keeper head on in her effort to score. The 49ers won Sunday's game 1-0, when Dana Fujikuni scored the winning goal.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Slideshow • 7 Photos
Alexandra Apatiga | Daily 49er
Kayla Cannon attempting to make a header into the Aztecs goal as she is flanked on either side.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Editorials

    In photos: Incoming students navigate Long Beach State

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Multimedia

    Long Beach racks up third straight win

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    30th annual campus Couture Fashion Show

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    Cal State Long Beach students enjoy a day at Disneyland

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    Squirrels at CSULB

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    This week’s student art galleries

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    Campus Voices: Opinion on the ASI Disney Day event

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    Long Beach State wins NCAA National Championship

  • In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

    Daily 49er News Show

    NCAA Championship Semifinal: Long Beach State vs. Ohio State