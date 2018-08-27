In photos: Long Beach State defeats San Diego State

Alexandra Apatiga, Multimedia Managing Editor • August 27, 2018 • Leave a Comment
Among the many attempts to score, Kayla Cannon meet the goal keeper head on in her effort to score. The 49ers won Sunday's game 1-0, when Dana Fujikuni scored the winning goal.
Alexandra Apatiga | Daily 49er
