Long Beach can make it all the way to the NCAA

Long Beach State has all the potential to be a Big West champion. The 49ers are well rounded with lower classmen and returning upperclassmen contributing on both ends of the field.

The key of many of their wins is taking a lot of shots. That may sound obvious, but this team shoots like no other.

“I am proud of the group for continuing to fight,” head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said against Cal Poly. “The fact that we create a ton of chances speaks a lot.”

Ingrassia has bought into the team’s aggressive offensive play, even if it hasn’t been efficient.

With more than 14 shots in each of their conference games, the 49ers have shown continuous aggression throughout preseason and Big West Play.

Long Beach takes shots regardless of precision and sometimes make it in with a little bit of luck.

Although the team has been consistent with its shots throughout the 90 minutes, Long Beach doesn’t break out of its shell until later on in games. The 49ers become anxious after their many attempts when fighting to get the ball in. The first halves are played well, but don’t have the same intensity that is seen toward the end of the second halves or even in overtime.

After applying pressure on net, the 49ers eventually score the goal that puts them above their opponent. This glory moment usually occurs in the second half after numerous forceful attempts. Taking shot after shot can be effective as it wears out the opponent’s goalkeeper, but precision will take the team further.

This type of gameplay can get the team far in the Big West, but it needs something more for anything past that. Accuracy can be the X-factor that will turn this team from a good team to a great one. Although the 49ers average shot count per game is 13.9, their average number of shots actually on goal is 6.35.

The team definitely has what it takes to win the Big West league. But if they want to make it past the first round of the NCAA, its going to need to be a lot more accuracy.