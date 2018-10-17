New clubhouse unveiled for women’s soccer and softball

Shouts of excitement filled the new softball and soccer clubhouse Oct. 11 when the players were introduced to their new space for the first time.

The $3.5 million project began in January and was finally opened for the women’s soccer team to use during its match against Cal Poly.

“I think it’s just a boost overall,” head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “The players are treated first class and they understand that they have a responsibility on and off the field, and I think we have already seen it.”

Inside the clubhouse there is a lounge area for the team to hangout in, space for pre and post game meals along with two 85-inch screen televisions in both the locker room and the lounge.

“I think it’s just the excitement of having it and us going into it as a group before the game and then going onto the field from our locker room,” freshman midfielder Charlotte Guillory said. “It’s just an exciting thing to have and it’s motivating us to play better.”

The clubhouse contains plenty of space in the locker room with enough showers and restrooms for everyone on the team. Both the soccer and softball programs have moved on from the days of using public locker rooms in the Kinesiology building and the Walter Pyramid for team meetings or sports medicine treatment.

“We have our own lockers and cubbies and just the fact that I get to look up and see my last name on the locker, it’s amazing,” said freshman forward Lena Silano.

The coaches also have an area in the clubhouse to have meetings with players and watch film to prepare for games.

“I think it serves as motivation for the team that we got such a nice facility and we have to live up to it,” Guillory said. “It makes us want to work harder because we have this kind of facility.”

The new clubhouse gives the team a place to wind down before and after games.

“Before the games we’re all listening to music in our locker room and we’re all dancing in a circle together … I think we really bonded by it,” Guillory said.

Not only does the clubhouse help with needs on the field, but it also helps with off the field needs as well. Ingrassia said it will help recruit future players along with contributing to the culture of the team.

“They now have a place they can be, have a place to study, it has internet access, it has workstations, study stations and I think it’s going to help the entire team,” Ingrassia said.