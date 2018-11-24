Long Beach earns first win of the season

The Long Beach State women’s basketball team escaped a 13-point comeback by Idaho to earn its first win of the season 70-63. The 49ers led for most of the match, but the Vandals were able to take the lead with 3:20 left in the game. A couple of offensive rebounds by freshman forward Lauren Green and back-to-back clutch baskets by sophomore guard Shanaijah Davison and freshman guard Justina King saved the 49ers from going 0-6.

“It feels really good,” Cammon said. “They competed and they did an outstanding job tonight.”

Long Beach (1-5) had its most dominating half of the season against Idaho, shooting 39 percent from the field. The 49ers’ defensive intensity led to nine steals and 16 points on turnovers in the first half. The Vandals couldn’t keep up with the pace that the 49ers set early on. Long Beach also took care of the ball, only turning it over twice.

“We all worked together and moved the ball to get really good looks,” King said. “I was shaky at the start of the season, but my teammates are trusting me and letting me play my game.”

The second half was sloppy, almost costing the 49ers their first win. Long Beach didn’t have the same intensity it brought out in the first half. Shots from Davison and King were a lot more erratic, and the team could not take care of the ball. The 49ers had 7 turnovers and began to shoot the ball poorly at 30.8 percent.

“We need to stay disciplined and listen to the coaches,” Davison said. “They have a better gameplan than whatever we go out there and do.”

Davison posted a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while King added 19 points and three assists.

Long Beach goes on the road 6 p.m. Friday to take on Montana State.