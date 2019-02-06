Long Beach look to stay undefeated in back-to-back games

Long Beach State women’s tennis team prepares for back-to-back home games Friday against Nevada and the following day against University of San Diego. Both games will take place at 11 a.m. The 49ers have been anticipating playing against the Toreros, with their meeting originally slated to happen Feb. 2, but was rescheduled due to heavy rainfall.

Long Beach has had a lot of success recently, with freshman Dominique Myer named Big West Women’s Athlete of the Week for her performance against San Diego State, joining fellow freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska, who previously earned such honors.

Long Beach’s first focus is Saturday, as they face an undefeated Nevada team who is also looking to stay undefeated.

Despite San Diego (0-1) losing its first game of the regular season, it has shown some levels of success in previous outings, having shared top honors with Long Beach (2-0) in the Beach Invitational.

Nevada (5-0) has started the season hot, with three games where it left the other team scoreless, the most impressive being a 7-0 win against Point Loma.

Despite having no perfect games, the 49ers still won both of their in-season matchups, the most impressive on Feb. 8 in an away game against San Diego State.

The wolf pack’s closest win came against Grand Canyon University in which they gained the 4-3 advantage, albeit at a time where Nevada was on its second game of the day.

Another thing to note is that this season, the 49ers hold a higher winning percentage than Nevada in doubles. Despite this being a positive, they still need to figure out the right combination of doubles partners that’ll help them succeed as the season progresses.

The 49ers will also need to secure the doubles point in order to not repeat the same mistake made against San Diego State, where Long Beach lost the doubles point and had the game decided by the final singles match.

With Nevada looking like a much stronger opponent, it seems as though the 49ers will have their hands full once again.