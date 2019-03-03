Long Beach handles business

After a weekend of conference play, No. 1 Long Beach State men’s volleyball team pushed its undefeated record to 15-0 and 2-0 in the Big West. Facing No. 11 Northridge (8-8, 0-2 Big West) at home Friday and away Saturday, Long Beach came out victorious with three-set sweeps in both contests.

The 49ers produced quality blocking Friday night, totaling 9.5 team blocks and 12.5 in Saturday’s rematch. The team hit .525 as a whole in the contest, propelling it throughout the night with the help of its seniors.

Senior opposite Kyle Ensing and senior middle blocker Nick Amado led the way on both ends of the floor. Ensing finished the night with 12 kills, hitting .500 and posted a career-high eight blocks, while Amado had eight kills while hitting a career-high .889.

Amado also provided nine blocks on the other end and played a key role in holding CSUN to a .167 attacking percentage.

“It just really showed how hard we worked this week on some things,” Amado said via men’s volleyball Twitter. “Kyle [Ensing], TJ [DeFalco] and all of our pin blockers did a great a job of bodying the seam, and it made our jobs as middles way easier.”

Long Beach came out scorching Friday, taking the first set 25-11, hitting .824 while limiting CSUN to .160. The 49ers used that momentum throughout the match to keep the Matadors from showing any signs of life. Long Beach won the ensuing sets 25-20 and 25-18.

After Friday night’s contest, Long Beach extended its program record undefeated home streak to 34 after its first contest with CSUN. The 49ers will have the chance to extend the streak on both Friday and Saturday where they will have a two-game home stand in non conference games.

Long Beach is on a tear and isn’t slowing down. Its scoring output is increasing while becoming sharper on the defensive end. As the 49ers’ next two games approach this week, some things to keep an eye out for will be senior outside hitter DeFalco, who is four service aces away from becoming Long Beach State’s all-time service aces leader, a feat held by assistant coach Scott Touzinsky. Senior setter Josh Tuaniga is 49 assists away from joining the 4,000 assists club, a record only four other Long Beach players have ever accomplished.

Long Beach will host No. 8 Stanford Friday 7 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.